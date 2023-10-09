Open Menu

PM Saddened By Devastating Earthquake In Afghanistan, Assures Maximum Support For Affected People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PM saddened by devastating earthquake in Afghanistan, assures maximum support for affected people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property in the devastating earthquake in Herat, Afghanistan.

"Our hearts go out to the affected communities. We stand in solidarity with the Afghans during this difficult time.

I have instructed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to send maximum support to the affected," he said in a post on X.

He said the Afghanistan government had specifically asked for sending a medical team, a field hospital, 50 tents and 500 blankets.

"On my instructions, in addition to the relief goods, all the requested items are being dispatched in the afternoon today, with more relief goods to follow", he added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Earthquake Prime Minister Herat Post All Government

Recent Stories

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

3 minutes ago
 Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

11 minutes ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

21 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

1 hour ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

2 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President and French President discuss bilater ..

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developme ..

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan