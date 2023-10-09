PM saddened by devastating earthquake in Afghanistan, assures maximum support for affected people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property in the devastating earthquake in Herat, Afghanistan.

"Our hearts go out to the affected communities. We stand in solidarity with the Afghans during this difficult time.

I have instructed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to send maximum support to the affected," he said in a post on X.

He said the Afghanistan government had specifically asked for sending a medical team, a field hospital, 50 tents and 500 blankets.

"On my instructions, in addition to the relief goods, all the requested items are being dispatched in the afternoon today, with more relief goods to follow", he added.