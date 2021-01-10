UrduPoint.com
PM "saddened" On Passing Of Seth Abid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed grief over the death of renowned industrialist Seth Abid Hussain.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of Seth Abid Hussain," the prime minister said on TwitterHe said late Seth Abid was one of the early donors of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital.

He conveyed his condolences for the bereaved family and prayed for strength to them to bear the loss.

