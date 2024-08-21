Open Menu

PM Saddened Over Death Of Pakistani Pilgrims In Iran Bus Accident; Directs Bodies' Swift Repatriation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident carrying Pakistani pilgrims in Yazd city of Iran.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives at a bus accident of Pakistani Zaireen near Yazd in Iran.

My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," he said in a statement.

The prime minister directed Pakistan's embassy in Tehran to extend all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure medical treatment of the injured.

He also asked the embassy to make arrangements for a swift repatriation of the dead bodies of the pilgrims to Pakistan.

