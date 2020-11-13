PM saddened over demise of PHC CJ Waqar Ahmed Seth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed his grief over the sad demise of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

The Prime Minister in a tweet posted on his social media account said, "Saddened to learn of the passing of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth.""May his soul rest in peace - Ameen. My condolences & prayers go to his family, " he added.