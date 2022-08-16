UrduPoint.com

PM Saddened Over Life Loss As Bus-tanker Collision Leaves Over 20 Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 11:00 AM

PM saddened over life loss as bus-tanker collision leaves over 20 dead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief over the tragic road accident at Jalalpur Pirwala Interchange, which resulted in death of at least 20 persons.

"Saddened over the loss of 20 precious lives in the accident," he said in a tweet, terming the accident "very tragic".

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed souls and grant patience to the bereaved families.

"My prayers are with the bereaved families," he said. At least 20 people were burnt to death as a result of a collision between an oil tanker and a passenger bus on the Multan Sukkur Motorway.

According to reports, the accident took place at the motorway in the wee hours of Tuesday when both vehicles caught fire following a collision, resulting in the killing of passengers on the spot.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Shahbaz Sharif Fire Prime Minister Motorway Oil Vehicles Road Accident Sukkur Jalalpur Pirwala

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

11 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanct ..

US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal - Sta ..

10 hours ago
 Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-hous ..

Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra

10 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after rele ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.