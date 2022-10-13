UrduPoint.com

PM Saddened Over Life Loss In Nooriabad Bus Fire Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 10:10 AM

PM saddened over life loss in Nooriabad bus fire incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident in a passenger bus on Super Highway near Nooriabad, Sindh.

At least 11 people, including eight children, were killed and dozens injured after a passengers bus caught fire near Nooriabad in Sindh's Jamshoro district on Wednesday, according to the police.

The prime minister, in a tweet, prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed souls and grant patience to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery to the injured.

