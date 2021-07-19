UrduPoint.com
PM Saddened Over Loss Of Precious Lives In D G Khan Bus Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:10 PM

PM saddened over loss of precious lives in D G Khan bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed his deep shock and grief over the loss of previous lives in a road accident near D G Khan.

"Shocked & deeply saddened to learn of the tragic road accident of a Rajanpur bound bus, near D G Khan resulting in the loss of 30 precious lives," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

The prime minister said he had asked the Punjab Government to offer rapid assistance and support to the families of the victims.

