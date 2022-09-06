UrduPoint.com

PM Saddened Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Earthquake In Sichuan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed sadness over the loss of precious lives as a result of the earthquake in Sichuan, China.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives as a result of the earthquake in Sichuan, China.

""We offer our profound condolences and most sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and stand by the government and people of China in this tragedy."

More Stories From Pakistan

