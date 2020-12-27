PM "saddened" Over Martyrdom Of Seven Soldiers In Balochistan Attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed sadness over the martyrdom of seven soldiers in a terrorist attack at FC check post in Harnai area of Balochistan on Saturday night.

"Saddened to hear of 7 brave soldiers martyrdom as a result of terrorist attack on FC post in Harnai Balochistan late last night," the prime minister said on Twitter.

While condoling the loss of lives, the prime minister sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed for strength to them to bear the loss.

"Our nation stands with our courageous soldiers who face attacks from Indian backed terrorists," the prime minister remarked.

According to an ISPR statement, the terrorists fire raid on a post of Frontier Corps Balochistan in Sharig, Harnai, Balochistan late Saturday night. During the intense exchange of fire, seven brave soldiers martyred while repulsing raiding terrorists.