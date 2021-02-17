PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, in a video message, on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was living up to his promise of safeguarding taxpayer money and spending it on improving lives of the people who left behind in the society.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, in a video message, on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was living up to his promise of safeguarding taxpayer money and spending it on improving lives of the people who left behind in the society.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan only undertook 26 foreign visits on which Rs 176 million were spent.

In comparison, Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani undertook 48 foreign visits on which an expenditure of Rs 572 million was incurred.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had 92 visits abroad on which Rs 1.2 billion was spent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also set a unique precedent by not declaring any camp offices.

In the past, previous governments set up camp offices costing billions of rupees.

Yousaf Raza Gilani set up five camp offices on which Rs 570 million was spent. On two camp offices of Asif Ali Zardari Rs 3.6 billion was incurred while on a single camp office of Nawaz Sharif Rs 4.3 billion was spent.

The minister said all these facts were a stark comparison of the empathy of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the apathy of the past rulers.

In the video message, the Prime Minister was quoted as saying that the money saved would be spent on the poor people who were left behind in the society. These poor people were not given the opportunity to compete in the society, he added.

According to the government, the precious resources saved were being diverted to more important initiatives which were directed at improving the lives of the underprivileged.