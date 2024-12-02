PM satisfied over pace of Pakistan-Saudi bilateral projects, cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his satisfaction with the progress in cooperation and investment projects between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, hailing the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

Chairing a review meeting, the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan’s collaboration with Saudi Arabia continued to grow across various sectors, underscoring the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"Saudi Arabia has been a reliable partner in Pakistan’s challenging times, and we are committed to deepening this cooperation," Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

The meeting also included a briefing on the remarkable progress of bilateral investments.

The meeting was briefed about the progress on bilateral cooperation in various fields in the second meeting of the Pakistan Saudi Arabia Joint Task Force held in November.

It was informed that within a short span of time, both the countries had signed of 34 memorandums of understanding (MOUs), seven of which have already been formalized into agreements. These agreements, valued at $560 million.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musaddik Malik, and National Coordinator of the Special Investment Facilitation Council Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ahmed.