PM, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Bilateral Relations, Latest Situation In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan conveyed warm wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to further fortify the historic fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed the country's support for the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Recalling the two historic Initiatives recently announced by the Crown Prince to tackle the adverse impacts of climate change and environmental degradation, the Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for inviting him to participate in the launch ceremony of the middle East Green Initiative (MGI), scheduled in Riyadh in October this year.

The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan and regional stability.

He stressed that the international community had the responsibility to stand by the Afghan people and support them economically as well as to help rebuild the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to address the urgent humanitarian needs and take steps to ensure economic stability of Afghanistan.

Both the leaders agreed on the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

It was further agreed that the international community must step up its engagement in order to avert any humanitarian and refugee crises.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince agreed to work together to further augment and diversify bilateral ties in all spheres.

