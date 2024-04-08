Open Menu

PM, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 12:30 AM

PM, Saudi Crown Prince discuss bilateral ties

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Iftar on Sunday and discussed bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister along with his delegation was invited at Iftar by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed prayers and best wishes for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation by the Saudi authorities.

Both leaders appreciated the upward trajectory of longstanding fraternal relations.

The two leaders reaffirmed common resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties. After Iftar, a bilateral meeting was also held followed by a one on one meeting between the Prime Minister and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Saudi Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

7 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

16 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

1 day ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

1 day ago
Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

1 day ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

1 day ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 day ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan