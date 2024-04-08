PM, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Bilateral Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 12:30 AM
MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Iftar on Sunday and discussed bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest.
The Prime Minister along with his delegation was invited at Iftar by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed prayers and best wishes for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation by the Saudi authorities.
Both leaders appreciated the upward trajectory of longstanding fraternal relations.
The two leaders reaffirmed common resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties. After Iftar, a bilateral meeting was also held followed by a one on one meeting between the Prime Minister and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.
