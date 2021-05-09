PM, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm reviews fraternal ties, bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have reaffirmed the historical and fraternal ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, reviewed all facets of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen relations of the two brotherly countries in all fields, and agreed to intensify contacts and cooperation between government officials and the private sector in the two countries with the aim of promoting bilateral relations to the benefit of both countries, a joint statement regarding prime minister's visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday said.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen and enhance economic and trade relations by exploring areas of investment and opportunities available in light of the Kingdom's 2030 vision and Pakistan's development priorities emanating from a shift from geo-politics to geo-economics.

The discussions also focused on increasing cooperation in other fields, including energy, science, technology, agriculture and culture.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at existing cooperation in bilateral military and security relations, and agreed to further augment collaboration and cooperation to achieve mutually agreed goals.

The two leaders also discussed issues pertaining to the Islamic world. They stressed the need for concerted efforts by the Muslim countries to confront extremism and violence, reject sectarianism, and strive to achieve international peace and security.

They also stressed the importance of continuing joint efforts to combat terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirmed that terrorism could not and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group.

In the constructive spirit of discussions, the two sides reaffirmed their full support for all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially, their right to self determination and establishment of their independent state with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant UN resolutions.

They also expressed their support for political solutions in Syria and Libya, as well as the efforts of the United Nations and its envoys in this regard.

The two sides also stressed the importance of supporting efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Yemen based on the Gulf Initiative and its implementation mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue, and the relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution (2216).

They condemned the attacks of terrorist groups and militias, including Houthi militias, by ballistic missiles and drones on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against vital installations and civilian objects.

They expressed serious concern at the threats posed to the security of oil exports and the stability of energy supplies, which was vital for the progress and development of the region and its peoples.

The prime minister praised the role of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the resolution of crisis in Yemen which aims at achieving peace and security in Yemen which will result in prosperity and development of the region and its people.

