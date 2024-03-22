Open Menu

PM, Saudi Fund Delegation Discuss Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 09:51 PM

PM, Saudi Fund delegation discuss development projects

A delegation of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), led by Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SFD, during its visit to Pakistan called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed its ongoing projects in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A delegation of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), led by Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SFD, during its visit to Pakistan called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed its ongoing projects in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister welcomed the delegation and appreciated the long-standing friendship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the efforts of SFD for providing financing to Pakistan in the fields of Health, Energy, Infrastructure and education as well the recent floods.

The CEO, SFD thanked the Prime Minister and Government of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality as well as the conferment of the National Civil Award, Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the signing of Financial Agreements, early today, between SFD and the Government of Pakistan worth US$ 107 million for construction of Hydropower stations in AJK, which would not only provide clean energy but would also help eradicate the menace of deforestation, besides providing job opportunities to the local population.

The CEO, SFD shared updates with the prime minister about the ongoing projects including Mohmand Multi-purpose Hydropower Project, Golan Gol Hydropower Project, Malakand Regional Development Project, and other projects funded through Saudi grants.

The prime minister, while appreciating the support of the SFD, highlighted the need to expedite the processing of the new projects, shared with SFD, in the field of green energy and infrastructure, which once implemented, would go a long way in the economic revival of the country, besides serving the needs of the local communities.

The CEO, SFD assured early processing of the shared projects and also reiterated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Royal Family, would extend all possible assistance and continued support to Pakistan.

The prime minster thanked the CEO and members of the delegation and conveyed his best wishes to all the members of the Royal Family, especially the Khadim-e-Harmain Sharifain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Education Visit Saudi Job Saudi Arabia Malakand Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family All Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

4 seconds ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

2 minutes ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

2 minutes ago
 Flag change on new England football kit causes upr ..

Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar

2 minutes ago
 Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' i ..

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

5 minutes ago
 LHC says factories' power disconnections should be ..

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

5 minutes ago
HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in se ..

HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days

3 minutes ago
 Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropp ..

Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas

3 minutes ago
 Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisala ..

Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

3 minutes ago
 Rain likely at isolated places in KP, central Punj ..

Rain likely at isolated places in KP, central Punjab, northern Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Stock listing offers windfall for Trump as bond de ..

Stock listing offers windfall for Trump as bond deadline looms

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan