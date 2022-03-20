UrduPoint.com

PM Saved Pakistan From $11 Bln Penalty In Reko Diq Case: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 09:00 PM

PM saved Pakistan from $11 bln penalty in Reko Diq case: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for saving the country from a fine amounting to $11 billion in the Reko Diq case.

He, in a tweet, also criticized the "past rulers" for their wrong policies and least interest to the Reko Diq case.

The minister said the prime minister's efforts would not only bring the foreign investment worth $10 billion to the country for extracting gold and copper resources from the Reko Diq mine, but also benefit the national economy.

He said those who were criticizing the government's economic policies were now seeking refuge to hide themselves.

