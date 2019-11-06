UrduPoint.com
PM Saves Country From Bankruptcy, Raise Kashmir Case Before World Leaders: Federal Minister For Water Resources, Faisal Vawda

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:26 PM

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda has eulogized the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for steering the country out of bankruptcy and raising the case of Kashmiri people and Muslim Ummah before the world leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda has eulogized the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for steering the country out of bankruptcy and raising the case of Kashmiri people and Muslim Ummah before the world leaders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken hard decisions for revival of economy, and welfare of the common man, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

He claimed that present government had managed to control current account deficit, imports and inflation.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's sit-in, he said that so called Azadi March launched by JUI-F chief had further strengthened the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government. He lauded the strategy of the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, for pushing the Pakistan's oldest parties on back footing.

To a question he said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman would end the protest march and go home soon.

