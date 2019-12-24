PM says 2020 will be a year of development and prosperity

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that overseas Pakistanis are assets for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-De 24th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan predicted that 2020 would be a year of prosperity and development of Pakistan.

“We faced huge troubles in 2018 and the same situation was in 2019 as it was the year of stability but the next year—2020 will be the year of prosperity,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a ceremony held in connection with inauguration of a system for Overseas Pakistanis to send money to Pakistan through Pakistan Post here on Tuesday in Islamabad.

Prime Minister said that the jobs would be provided to youths in the next year. Prime Minister Khan lauded the role of Overseas Pakistanis for working for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. “We are establishing a system for the overseas Pakistanis through which they could send their remittances to Pakistan.

He said that they would give benefit to the Pakistani laborers working abroad if they send their remittances through the official system.

“The laborers outside Pakistan work hard to earn money for their families and home,” said the PM , adding that “I have directed the embassies to look after the overseas Pakistanis,”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they would provide health cards to the families of overseas Pakistanis.

He also said that the Primary focus of their government is to create ease for the public as the democracy is meant for the public. He went on to say that there was a certain mind set and they had to change that mindset.

He also said that Madina state was not developed just in a day; it took long time.

He directed Punjab Inspector General of Police to create ease for the general public, vowing that they would bring merit in all sectors of the country.