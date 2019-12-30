UrduPoint.com
PM Says 2020 Will Be The Year Of Welfare Of Common Citizens

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:45 PM

PM says 2020 will be the year of welfare of common citizens

PM Khan says Opposition cannot mislead public who are well-aware of the facts.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to mark 2020 as year of public welfare, with five programs launched for the well-being of the public at large.

“2020—will be the year of prosperity and welfare of general public,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing a meeting in connection with “Media strategy”. “Opposition cannot mislead the well-aware public,” he said.

The Prime Minister also analyzed the reaction of opposition parties on newly amended NAB Ordinance and consulted his party workers over the matter.

“There will be no comprise on accountability of the citizens,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

Babar Awan, Asad Omar, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Faisal Javed, Moeed Yousaf, Shafqat Mahmood and others were also present there in the meeting.

According to the reports, PTI government decided to bring performance report of 2019 before the public. He also directed the party leaders to highlight all economic and diplomatic developments and successes, so that the general public could know the performance of the government.

“The steps for the welfare of the general public are the priority of the ruling PTI,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The next year will be the year of public welfare,” said the PM. He further said that everyone knew those who made NAB law redundant and everyone knew that PTI government was making efforts to make this law effective. There would be no comparison on accountability of corrupt and those who did it would undergo the punishment, he added. He vowed to provide relief to the general public, saying that the well-being of the common man would be the PTI’s priority in 2020.

