PM Says 70pc Sukuk Over-subscription Shows Strong Market Confidence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:46 PM

PM says 70pc Sukuk over-subscription shows strong market confidence

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said over-subscription of Sukuk by 70% was reflective of a "strong market confidence in the government's policies"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said over-subscription of Sukuk by 70% was reflective of a "strong market confidence in the government's policies".

"Landmark financial innovation with Rs 200 bln Sukuk issued through competitive book building at psx," the prime minster tweeted as the government for the first time borrowed long term at less than the Kibor, saving Rs 18 billion over 10 years on debt servicing.

Imran Khan said the Rs18 billion savings could now be used for welfare of the people.

