PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

(@Abdulla99267510)

PM Shehbaz Sharif says we will be moving in a circle getting nowhere without understanding it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that all state organs should act within the domains stipulated by constitution for a smooth and effective working of democratic system.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said it was also the core of his argument during the speech at the National Assembly.

Shehbaz Sharif said we will be moving in a circle getting nowhere without understanding it.

His statement comes after his son Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz was removed from his office by the Supreme Court while Chaudhary Parvez Elahi