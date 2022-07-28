UrduPoint.com

PM Says All State Organs Should Act Within Constitutional Domains

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 28, 2022 | 11:58 AM

PM Shehbaz Sharif says we will be moving in a circle getting nowhere without understanding it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that all state organs should act within the domains stipulated by constitution for a smooth and effective working of democratic system.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said it was also the core of his argument during the speech at the National Assembly.

Shehbaz Sharif said we will be moving in a circle getting nowhere without understanding it.

His statement comes after his son Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz was removed from his office by the Supreme Court while Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

