PM Says Battle For Soul Of Pakistan To Succeed Soon

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that they were fighting for the rule of law which would soon meet with success as it was 'a battle for the soul of Pakistan'.

In a video message on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 25th Youm-e-Tasees, the prime minister highlighted the priorities of his government and said that all those corrupt elements, cartels, and coteries who had benefited from the corrupt system were rallied against him.

"It's the fight we are fighting and Insha'Allah we will win," he declared in a solemn manner.

The prime minister said the country was gifted with vast potentials and resources but it would rise when there was rule of law and justice for which they had been constantly waging a war.

More Stories From Pakistan

