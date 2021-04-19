UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Says Breaking Diplomatic Ties With France Is Not Solution To Address Blasphemy

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 31 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:51 PM

PM says breaking diplomatic ties with France is not solution to address blasphemy

Prime Minister Imran Khan says there will be no difference even if French ambassador is sent back to France, vowing to run a global campaign against blasphemy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that breaking diplomatic ties with France would have serious consequences.

The Prime Minister shared strategy as how blasphemy issue could be addressed at global level in general and in the west in particular. He said he would not disappoint his nation.

He expressed these words while addressing the nation on Monday.

The PM urged the Ulema to help him, saying that the incidents happened last week damaged the country.

He did speech right at the moment when countrywide strike is being observed on call of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

"What is benefit of this unrest and choas? What will be the difference? there will be no change in France and the west. We need a strategy. I am doing i," said the PM.

Imran Khan said they would take up this matter along with other heads of the Muslim states.

"No other Muslim country is breaking diplomatic ties with France.

If we break ties with France it means we are getting away from the European Union," said the PM, adding that such incident could take place in any other European State.

"I have my own way to address this issue and I'll personally lead this campaign at international level," said the PM.

He said he said he was in contact with the many states and they needed visionary approach.

The Premier said that huge damage took place during the last week as four policemen were killed and 800 others were injured.

However, the PM did not mention any strategy to deal with banned religous group and the protesters acoss the country.

"The economy is gradually going up. If we break diplomatic ties with France our export to European states will be affected," said the PM. He said that enemies were united to damage the country.

"I will talks to the heads of different Muslim states to take up this matter at the international level," said the PM.

Related Topics

Injured Imran Khan Prime Minister Blasphemy France European Union Lead Muslim Mufti From

Recent Stories

FM stresses need to strengthen bilateral ties b/w ..

14 minutes ago

National Assembly passes two bills

19 minutes ago

Join the First-ever Influencer Roundtable to Catch ..

34 minutes ago

PM lauded for taking notice of Sindh situation: Mi ..

40 minutes ago

Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour for wife’s su ..

1 hour ago

45,005 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.