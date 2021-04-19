PM says breaking diplomatic ties with France is not solution to address blasphemy

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says there will be no difference even if French ambassador is sent back to France, vowing to run a global campaign against blasphemy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that breaking diplomatic ties with France would have serious consequences.

The Prime Minister shared strategy as how blasphemy issue could be addressed at global level in general and in the west in particular. He said he would not disappoint his nation.

He expressed these words while addressing the nation on Monday.

The PM urged the Ulema to help him, saying that the incidents happened last week damaged the country.

He did speech right at the moment when countrywide strike is being observed on call of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

"What is benefit of this unrest and choas? What will be the difference? there will be no change in France and the west. We need a strategy. I am doing i," said the PM.

Imran Khan said they would take up this matter along with other heads of the Muslim states.

"No other Muslim country is breaking diplomatic ties with France.

If we break ties with France it means we are getting away from the European Union," said the PM, adding that such incident could take place in any other European State.

"I have my own way to address this issue and I'll personally lead this campaign at international level," said the PM.

He said he said he was in contact with the many states and they needed visionary approach.

The Premier said that huge damage took place during the last week as four policemen were killed and 800 others were injured.

However, the PM did not mention any strategy to deal with banned religous group and the protesters acoss the country.

"The economy is gradually going up. If we break diplomatic ties with France our export to European states will be affected," said the PM. He said that enemies were united to damage the country.

"I will talks to the heads of different Muslim states to take up this matter at the international level," said the PM.