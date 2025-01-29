- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended greetings to the Chinese people and President Xi Jinping on the Chinese New Year and said that China's success story served as a beacon of inspiration and confidence for Pakistan.
"China's awe-inspiring renaissance stands as one of the defining themes of the 21st century...For us, China's success story serves as a beacon of inspiration and confidence," the prime minister said in a televised message on the occasion of Chinese New Year and Spring Festival starting on January 29 to mark the end of winter and the beginning of spring.
He said that over the last many decades, China's remarkable journey of progress and development was a testament to the wisdom and foresight of its visionary leadership, particularly President Xi Jinping.
The prime minister said that Pakistan and China shared an enduring bond of friendship — a relationship that has been nurtured from generation to generation.
"Our close ties, rooted in mutual trust and shared aspirations, have now transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership. This "iron brotherhood" continues to be a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, reflecting the deep respect and admiration our nations hold for each other."
Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the Chinese New Year signified the transformation and the promise of new beginnings. The Year of the Snake, a symbol of wisdom and vitality, reminds us of the importance of resilience and collective strength as both the nations take on challenges and strive for a brighter future, he added.
He reiterated that Pakistan and China stood united in their unwavering commitment to a better world.
"Together, we will continue to make meaningful contributions to global peace, prosperity, and harmony," he said and wished that the new year brings good fortune and continued success to both nations and further strengthens the unbreakable bonds.
