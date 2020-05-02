PM says Corona Relief Fund to be audited

UrduPoint.com
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:24 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked everyone who donated for Corona Relief Fund, saying that this fund will be utilized in a transparent manner and the details will be shared with the public.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that audit of Corona Relief Fund would be held and the details would be shared with the public.

The Prime Minister said he was grateful to everyone who donated for Corona Relief Fund, saying that he was personally monitoring the fund.

“I assure people that the funds would be utilized in a transparent manner,” said the PM , adding that he is personally monitoring the fund. He expressed these views while inaugurating the launch of Web Portal made for jobless people during the pandemic.

The program would benefit all those who lost their jobs during lockdown imposed to control spread of Coronavirus.

“All those who lost their jobs during the lockdown should register themselves with the portal,” said the PM adding that every individual would be paid Rs. 12,000 through Ehsaas Emergency Cash program.

“Rs.

80 billion have been distributed among the people under Ehsaas Emergency Cash program,” said the PM, adding that 6.8 million poor and deserving families over a period of three weeks.

“It is for the first time in the country’s history that such a big amount was distributed among the citizens,” said the PM. He said that the government would contribute Rs.4 for each rupee donated to the relief fund.

He went on to say that the government decided to fully open construction industry as it would provide job opportunities. He said businesses were opened in different parts of the world including New York. During his address, the PM once again asked the people to demonstrate discipline and follow the precautionary measures to support the government’s efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The PM also mentioned that the prices of essential commodities would go down as the prices of petroleum products were slashed by Rs. 42.

