PM Says Country’s Economy Is On Right Track

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:35 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the current account balance swung upwards to a surplus of 424 million dollars in the month of July this year, pointing out that after current account balance posted deficit of 613 million dollars in July last year and a deficit of 100 million dollars in June this year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country’s economy was on the right track.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the current account balance swung upwards to a surplus of 424 million Dollars in the month of July this year. He said that after current account balance posted deficit of 613 million dollars in July last year and a deficit of 100 million dollars in June this year.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said: “MashaAllah Pakistan's economy is on the right track.

After current account balance posted deficit of $613 mn in July 2019 & a deficit of $100 mn in June 2020, in July 2020 current account balance swung upwards to a surplus of $424 mn,”.

He also said this strong turnaround was a result of continuing recovery in exports, which rose twenty percent compared to the month of June and record remittances.

