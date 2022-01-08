UrduPoint.com

PM Says Country’s Economy Witnessing Growth Despite COVID Challenges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 11:21 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that the listed businesses grew up by 59 per cent in the first nine months of the last year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 8th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday shared the data of listed businessmen whose businesses grew up 59 per cent in the first nine months of the last year.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that the country's economy is witnessing strong growth and creating jobs.

He said the country was witnessing such growth despite the COVID-19 challenges and hoped that the businessmen and employees would share these gains with their workforce.

