PM says Covid-19 is more lethal than before, bans public gatherings

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says they will decide the fate of schools next week, pointing out that they are closely watching Covid-19 situation

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said the gatherings were banned across the country to contain spread of Covid-19.

The PM said Coronavirus spread in Gilgit-Baltistan soon after public gatherings during elections.

“We cancelled gathering in Rashkai due to Covid-19,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan, pointing out that coronavirus increased sharply.

In his address to the Nation, the PM also emphasized on use of “mask” to control spread of Covid-19.

“The whole world appreciated Pakistan for taking strict measures in fight against Covid-19,” said the PM.

He said they were analyzing the situation, and therefore, decision about closure of schools would be made after a week.

He urged the pubic to fully follow the SOPs by wearing mask and ensuring social distancing.

“It has to spread but we can’t ensure wearing masks and other SOPs for our own safety and the safety of others,” said the PM.

He stated that all other political parties should not hold public gatherings.

His statement came at the moment when people took to the streets to protest against alleged rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan and TLP workers staged “sit-in” at Faizabad against blasphemous caricatures.

He also advised people to follow SOPs during wedding ceremonies and should arrange their ceremony in open spaces rather than marriage halls.

“Coronavirus risk increase when we gather inside rooms or buildings, therefore, marriage ceremonies should be in open spaces for safety,” he said.

The PM appreciated the religious scholars and mosques’ managements across the country for following SOPs to control spread of Covid-19, hoping that they would do the same.

He warned that the virus was spreading in the US and Europe and apprehended over its possible spread in Pakistan, warning the people that it was more lethal than before.

Earlier, the PM approved the setting up of a National Job Portal to provide job opportunities to the youth. The approval was given by him during a meeting with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in Islamabad today (Monday).

The Prime Minister said youth is a precious asset of the country and it is priority of the PTI government to empower them. Usman Dar briefed the Prime Minister about Kamyab Jawan Program. Matters pertaining to Tiger Force also came under discussion.

In view of the rising cases of Covid-19, it was also decided to again give responsibilities to the Tiger Force to check the spread of the virus.