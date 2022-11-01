ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said during his visit to China today, he would hold discussions with the Chinese leadership on the strengthening of bilateral relations, particularly the revitalization of the multi-billion Dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The prime minister said the second phase of CPEC promises to usher in a new era of socioeconomic progress that would uplift the quality of the people's lives.

"There is a lot to learn from the Chinese economic miracle," he said in a tweet, stressing that his discussions with Chinese leadership would focus on the revitalization of CPEC among many other things.

The prime minister said he was honoured to be among the first few leaders to have been invited after the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

"At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif is leaving for China today on a two-day visit accompanied by a high-level delegation.