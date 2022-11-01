UrduPoint.com

PM Says CPEC's Revitalization In Focus During China Visit Today

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 09:40 AM

PM says CPEC's revitalization in focus during China visit today

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said during his visit to China today, he would hold discussions with the Chinese leadership on the strengthening of bilateral relations, particularly the revitalization of the multi-billion Dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The prime minister said the second phase of CPEC promises to usher in a new era of socioeconomic progress that would uplift the quality of the people's lives.

"There is a lot to learn from the Chinese economic miracle," he said in a tweet, stressing that his discussions with Chinese leadership would focus on the revitalization of CPEC among many other things.

The prime minister said he was honoured to be among the first few leaders to have been invited after the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

"At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif is leaving for China today on a two-day visit accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Dollar China Visit CPEC Progress Congress From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2022

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st November 2022

22 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

9 hours ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

9 hours ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

9 hours ago
 'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, say ..

'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.