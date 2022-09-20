ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas for sending the response and rescue team for the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

The prime minister in a tweet said he was moved by the gesture of the people of Palestine.

"Deeply touched by Palestinians' gesture of sending their Rapid Response and Rescue team to help flood victims in Pakistan," he said.

PM Sharif termed it as a representation of the brotherhood between the people of Pakistan and Palestine. "It is a reflection of a strong bond of love and brotherhood we have for each other," he said. "We will never forget this gesture."