UrduPoint.com

PM Says 'defence Sector Catering To Needs Of Tech Era' As IDEAS 2022 Kicks Off In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 12:40 PM

PM says 'defence sector catering to needs of tech era' as IDEAS 2022 kicks off in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed satisfaction that the country's defence sector was catering to the demands of a technological era as the IDEAS 22, the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, kicked off in Karachi.

"Good to see that our defence sector is catering to demands of the tech era," the prime minister said in a tweet.

IDEAS 2022, being held on November 15-18, brings together the international market, products and services to explore opportunities in the field of defence production through collaboration.

Shehbaz Sharif said that over the years, IDEAS had evolved into a platform that highlighted Pakistan's growing footprint in the global defence market. He emphasized that the theme of IDEAS 2022 'Arms for Peace reflected Pakistan's desire for peace and stability.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister November Market

Recent Stories

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countries’ list

52 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

12 hours ago
 Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Probl ..

Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Problems in Harris County - Stateme ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.