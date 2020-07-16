UrduPoint.com
PM Says Diamer-Bhasha Dam To Generate Low-cost Environment Friendly Hydel Power

Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:05 PM



The Prime Minister said Diamer Bhasha Dam will be the third largest dam of the country. He said it was envisaged 40 years ago, but work on the project is being started today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said Diamer-Bhasha Dam will generate low-cost environment friendly hydel power in the country here on Thursday.

He was addressing a public gathering in Chilas on Wednesday after visiting the site of the dam.



He said we will neither have to import fuel for this project nor will it affect our climate. He said it will not add to the global warming problems of the country.

The Prime Minister said in 1990s, decision was made to generate electricity through imported fuel, which caused current account deficit. He said Pakistan has huge potential for hydel power, which needs to be tapped.

He said the government will also launch other hydel power projects.

The Prime Minister said Diamer-Bhasha Dam will change the fate of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan by creating employment opportunities for them. He said the tourism sector in the region will also get promoted with the implementation of the mega project.

Imran Khan said the PTI government is focused to uplift the living standard of the downtrodden. He said the government has enhanced budget of Gilgit-Baltistan with an aim to provide maximum facilities to the people of the region.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was briefed on Diamer Bhasha Dam project. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lt. General Faiz Hameed were also present on the occasion.

