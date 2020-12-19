PM says Ehsaas program, industrialization and increase in export are govt’s top priorities

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the full implementation of the Ehsaas program, industrialisation and an increase in exports were top priorities of the government.

Imran Khan said that completion of mega projects like big dams, Ravi Riverfront city and Bundle Island would usher in a new era of progress in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to a tv channel on Friday night.

Answering to a question about the Senate election, the Prime Minister said that open ballot in Senate elections would bring an end to corruption.

The Prime Minister said it is the discretion of the government to decide when to hold the Senate elections.

He said majority of members of National and provincial assemblies would not tender resignations. To a question, the Prime Minister said the institution of military is part of the government and it always helped the civil institutions in hard times.

In reply to another question about Israel, Imran Khan made it clear that Pakistan would not recognise the state of Israel until Palestinian rights are guaranteed.

About Kashmir issue, the Prime Minister said it has been made an international issue for the first time after 50 years and discussed thrice by the United Nations Security Council.