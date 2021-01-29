PM says every citizen of Punjab will get health insurance by end of Dec 2021

(@fidahassanain)

The PM has inaugurated Kamyab Kisan scheme during his day-long visit to Sahiwal in order to provide a special package to the farmers.

SAHIWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that every citizen of Punjab would get health insurance by the end of December 2021.

Imran Khan also inaugurated Kamyab Kisan scheme during his visit to Sahiwal on Friday in order to provide a special package to the farmers.

He also announced to establish Industrial Estate in Sahiwal, with special focus on agricultural development in the area. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony during one-day long visit of Sahiwal.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan was going to become an Islamic welfare state, adding that even in richer countries, people didn’t have universal health coverage.

“People of Sahiwal will also get health insurance,” said the PM, adding that every government must have programmes like Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan in order to provide maximum relief to the poor people. The Federal government, he said, distributed Rs180 billion funds under Ehsaas programme in a transparent way.

“Not a single complaint came forth regarding any kind of political discrimination in fund distribution. The largest portion of the funds had been distributed in Sindh where Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is in the government,” he further said.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Sania Nishtar and many other PTI leaders and members of the provincial assembly were present there.

“ Welfare programme like Ehsaas could only be successful if it is made free from political interference,” said the PM, adding that after providing medical facilities to the common people, we have to pay special attention to education. We have to improve the education standards in government schools and we have decided to make a uniform curriculum for Pakistan.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to introduce a new local government system in which the powers will be transferred to the grassroots level. [LG] elections will be held this year and under the new local government system, people will get their issues resolved while staying at their homes.”

He also appreciated Sardar Usman Buzdar for launching crackdown on land mafia and indirectly referred to a recent operation against Khokhar Palace in Lahore.