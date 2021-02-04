PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to common man

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the entire focus of the government is to provide relief to the common man.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday which reviewed the steps taken to bring down the prices of essential commodities.

The Prime Minister noted that the price of wheat flour affects the poor people the most. Therefore, all administrative measures must be ensured in this regard.

The meeting was informed that the business community is appreciative of the government's economic policies.

Various proposals were furnished in the meeting to bring down the prices of essential commodities. Apart from the administrative measures, the proposals envisaged use of technology to ensure transparency and discourage exploitation of the growers.

The Prime Minister directed that the proposals be given final shape in order to ensure their implementation.