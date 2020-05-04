PM says govt to gradually ease lockdown in the upcoming days

(@fidahassanain)

The PM says they need to lift the lockdown so that the people could get jobs and advises the people to follow the precautionary measures.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government decided to gradually ease the lockdown in the coming days, keeping in view the economic situation and problems of the common citizens.

He expressed these views while speaking the members of national and provincial assemblies in Islamabad.

“We need to lift the lockdown so that people can get jobs. But we have to be careful because all of our efforts will go in vain if people don't take precautionary measures,” said the PM while adding that this would be where the volunteer force would come in. He said that would go to union councils and publicise the government’s guidelines.

The PM said Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) based on safety measures were prepared for all the sectors and the elected representatives should play their role for implementation on them. The PM said the government was striving to provide every possible relief to the masses amidst the challenge posed by coronavirus.

Despite difficult situation, the government gave an economic package worth Rs 1.25 trillion.

Imran Khan said the deserving families were being provided with cash assistance of twelve thousand rupees in the most transparent manner and on merit. In addition, a special program was also launched for the workers and laborers, he added.

Later, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that 17,000 of the people who had volunteered for the Corona Relief Tiger Force belonged to the medical community.

Speaking alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address to the volunteer force, the PM's aide said: "Nobody really knows how long this disease will last everybody needs to play their role,”.

He said that medical professionals would be given specific roles so that they could help the government in implementing standard operating procedures.

“Doctors will also volunteer for telehealth initiatives, so that they can give advice to patients over the phone,” he added.