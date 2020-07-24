PM says Gwadar Port to become guarantor of development in view of strategic importance

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Gwadar Port would become a guarantor of development and prosperity in view of its strategic importance here on Friday.

Chairing a review meeting on the Ministry of Maritime Affairs in Islamabad, the Prime Minister directed to ensure early completion of projects related to Gwadar port.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi briefed the meeting about performance of the ministry in the last 22 months.

Appreciating performance of the ministry, the Prime Minister asked to ensure inter-ministerial liaison and regular consultation with all stakeholders to enable speedy implementation of ongoing and future projects under the ministry.

Imran Khan directed the Ministry to give priority to projects that would bring employment, regional development and profit.

Briefing the meeting about the implementation of the proposed roadmap of "Blue Economy", the Minister for Maritime Affairs said that this sector was neglected in the past despite having immense potential in it.

He said the present government is formulating a roadmap for the development of Blue Economy sector.