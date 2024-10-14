PM Says He Held Productive Talks With Chinese Premier Li
Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that he held the most productive talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that he held the most productive talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
“We expressed satisfaction at the progress of various important CPEC initiatives and agreed to ensure their timely execution.
We also discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in multiple areas including trade, investment, economy, energy, agriculture, IT, and defence as well as regional peace and security,” the prime minister posted on X handle.
He further said that their strategic partnership and full understanding on the core issues was a cornerstone of regional stability and prosperity.
“We presided over the completion ceremony of New Gwadar Airport and witnessed the exchange of important MoUs that will enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields. Long live Pakistan-China friendship!” he further posted.
Recent Stories
SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers
District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari
Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas
Russia jails French researcher for three years
District administration Sanghar reduces transport fares following fuel price dro ..
SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI
SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations
'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's socialist govt
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl stud ..
China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to take Taiwan as drills end
Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers5 minutes ago
-
District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari5 minutes ago
-
District administration Sanghar reduces transport fares following fuel price drop50 seconds ago
-
SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan52 seconds ago
-
SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations3 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl students3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses3 minutes ago
-
Four policemen martyred, five terrorists killed in Bannu police line attack3 minutes ago
-
Mehran Engineering University’s Chemical department completes 50 years of its inception3 minutes ago
-
New Polio case reports from Quetta3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan need to benefit SCO's shift towards economic linkages, development of member countries: Ram ..3 minutes ago
-
SCO summit a major diplomatic breakthrough for Pakistan: Daniyal3 minutes ago