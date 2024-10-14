Open Menu

PM Says He Held Productive Talks With Chinese Premier Li

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 11:15 PM

PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Premier Li

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that he held the most productive talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that he held the most productive talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

“We expressed satisfaction at the progress of various important CPEC initiatives and agreed to ensure their timely execution.

We also discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in multiple areas including trade, investment, economy, energy, agriculture, IT, and defence as well as regional peace and security,” the prime minister posted on X handle.

He further said that their strategic partnership and full understanding on the core issues was a cornerstone of regional stability and prosperity.

“We presided over the completion ceremony of New Gwadar Airport and witnessed the exchange of important MoUs that will enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields. Long live Pakistan-China friendship!” he further posted.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Exchange China Agriculture CPEC Gwadar Progress Airport

Recent Stories

SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

5 minutes ago
 District admin seeks launch of disability support ..

District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari

5 minutes ago
 Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas

Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas

47 seconds ago
 Russia jails French researcher for three years

Russia jails French researcher for three years

49 seconds ago
 District administration Sanghar reduces transport ..

District administration Sanghar reduces transport fares following fuel price dro ..

50 seconds ago
 SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakista ..

SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

52 seconds ago
Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation en ..

Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI

3 minutes ago
 SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stat ..

SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations

3 minutes ago
 'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's so ..

'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's socialist govt

18 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes not ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl stud ..

3 minutes ago
 China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to ..

China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to take Taiwan as drills end

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise ..

Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan