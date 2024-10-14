PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Premier Li

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that he held the most productive talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that he held the most productive talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

“We expressed satisfaction at the progress of various important CPEC initiatives and agreed to ensure their timely execution.

We also discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in multiple areas including trade, investment, economy, energy, agriculture, IT, and defence as well as regional peace and security,” the prime minister posted on X handle.

He further said that their strategic partnership and full understanding on the core issues was a cornerstone of regional stability and prosperity.

“We presided over the completion ceremony of New Gwadar Airport and witnessed the exchange of important MoUs that will enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields. Long live Pakistan-China friendship!” he further posted.