PM Says, He Strongly Condemned Israel’s Atrocities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 11:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Israel continued to massacre innocent Palestinians with impunity and in his remarks at the Joint Arab Islamic Summit, he strongly condemned Israel’s actions.
On X account, the prime minister said that he also reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled position to support the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.
“I also echoed the Muslim Ummah’s call for an immediate ceasefire, stoppage of arms to Israel, provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to those affected by Israeli atrocities in Palestine, Lebanon, and the broader region,” he said in a post.
The prime minister further said that the summit demonstrated the collective resolve of the Muslim world to support Palestinian brothers and sisters in their just struggle against Israel's occupation and aggression.
