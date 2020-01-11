UrduPoint.com
PM Says He Summoned An Immediate Report Over Quetta Mosque Attack

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:15 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that he had demanded an immediate report on the condemnable cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta yesterday, targeting a mosque and people at prayer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that he had demanded an immediate report on the condemnable cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta yesterday, targeting a mosque and people at prayer.

On his twitter account, the prime minister posted that he had also directed the provincial government to ensure that all the medical facilities were provided to the injured.

He also lauded the bravery of martyred Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Haji Amanullah, saying (he) 'was a brave & exemplary officer'.

On Friday evening, a terrorist attack targeted worshipers in a mosque in Satellite town Quetta. The cowardly attack resulted in the martyrdom of several people including DSP Amanullah and injuries to score of others.

