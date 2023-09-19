Open Menu

PM Says He Will Fully Present Pakistan's Stance On Kashmir Issue In UNGA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 12:20 AM

PM says he will fully present Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue in UNGA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that he would fully present Pakistan's position on the Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly.

He said the United Nations had already pledged to decide the fate of the disputed region of Kashmir through a plebiscite.

In his interview to a private news channel here on Monday recorded before his departure from Islamabad to the US to attend the 78th UNGA in New York, the prime minister said there were various separatist movements in India, including Khalistan, and Pakistan was also a claimant on the issue of Junagadh.

Replying to a question, PM Kakar said he was fully aware of the people's difficulties who were extremely worried over the rising prices of petrol and other essential items. He said in Pakistan, the petroleum prices were determined on the basis of international prices. Unfortunately, he said, the prices in the international market were very high these days.

With respect to the taxation system in the country, the prime minister said people were facing problems due to a bad tax system that desperately needed to be improved. He said the rupee had stabilized in recent days due to better administrative measures.

When asked about the holding of general elections in the country, the prime minister said there was no question of not holding the elections as the Election Commission was making full preparations in this regard and was taking steps according to the constitution.

"It is our responsibility to support the Election Commission on the issue of funds and security.

" The prime minister said that under the constitutional procedure, the current caretaker government was formed as a result of joint consultation by the prime minister and the leader of the opposition. He said when the new government would be established, the power would be handed over to it immediately.

He said at present he had no case pending in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said an inquiry against him in the NAB had been closed as it failed to find any of his properties.

He said he did not have any dealings with any of the Non-Government Organizations (NGO). He said he also had served as spokesperson of Balochistan without salary.

He pointed out that the salaries of the members of parliament, ministers and the prime minister were very low and needed to be equal to the judges of the Supreme Court so that Members of Parliament could fully participate in parliamentary proceedings.

PM Kakar said the government was fully focused on the welfare of the public and it was determined to use all out resources to resolve the problems of the people.

Furthermore, the prime minister said under Special Investment Facilitation Council, the government was providing incentives to the foreign investors to boost foreign direct investment in the country.

He said the government had launched a crackdown against the smugglers due to which the price of sugar and the dollar had come down. He said the Dollar rate against the Pakistan Rupee would further decrease in the coming days.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Islamabad Petrol Balochistan Prime Minister Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau United Nations Dollar Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Price New York Market All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

43 minutes ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

46 minutes ago
 Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

56 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

57 minutes ago
 FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

1 hour ago
 78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to ..

78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to address on Sept 22

1 hour ago
Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensifie ..

Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensified in Hafizabad

1 hour ago
 MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sust ..

MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sustainable forestry growth

1 hour ago
 UAE, Serbia launch negotiations towards a Compreh ..

UAE, Serbia launch negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Ag ..

2 hours ago
 Drug paddlers arrested in Mirpurkhas

Drug paddlers arrested in Mirpurkhas

2 hours ago
 Sultyan directs Poonch Varsity management to impro ..

Sultyan directs Poonch Varsity management to improve standard of education

2 hours ago
 Miss Pakistan Universal: A Fresh Chapter in Pakist ..

Miss Pakistan Universal: A Fresh Chapter in Pakistan's Pageant World

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan