PM says he will never resign, will give big surprise to opposition

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday while rubbishing the notions, said he would never resign rather he was about to give a big surprise to the opposition.

The prime minister, in an interaction with media men here, said he would stand victorious in the “no-confidence match” and the opposition would be shocked over the loss of their votes in support of the no-confidence motion.

To a question, the prime minister asked whether he should give up even before the fight under the pressure of “thieves” and that this could be someone’s misunderstanding about him.

He told the newsmen that the opposition parties had already shown their cards but the PTI would give them a big surprise.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was set to hold a historic gathering in Islamabad on March 27.

Calling the armed forces the “most precious asset” of the country said Pakistan would have been disintegrated into three parts had there been no army.

He said the Pakistan Army was inevitable for the country therefore no one should malign the institution for sake of politics.

Calling Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman a “twelfth player of the politics” he said the time for his exclusion from the team was nearing.

He said the objective of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party’s politics was just to conceal their own theft.

To a question, the prime minister confirmed to have met with former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan as he had 40-years old association with him.