PM Says Health Card Scheme Will Be Extended To Entire Punjab By 2021

Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:56 PM

PM says health card scheme will be extended to entire Punjab by 2021

The Prime Minister regretted that a person sitting in London is attacking the state institutions including the judiciary and the Army.

HAFIZABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphatically stated to bring the corrupt elements to justice and recover the plundered amount from them.

He was addressing a mammoth public gathering in Hafizabad today (Saturday) after laying foundation stone of development projects including a hospital and a University.

The Prime Minister regretted that a person sitting in London is attacking the state institutions including the judiciary and the Army. He said the PML (N) leader Nawaz Sharif is speaking the language of India to protect the looted amount.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the present government's policies are aimed at reducing poverty, uplift the poor segments of society and ensure rule of law in the country where everybody is equal before the law.

Imran Khan said the journey towards establishing a welfare state has been started and this country will emerge as a great nation on the world map.

He said Health Insurance scheme will be extended to the fifty percent population of Punjab by the end of this year and to the whole of province by next year.

He said under this scheme, the people will be able to get medical treatment of one million rupees both from the public and private hospitals. He was confident that this helped increase the network of hospitals especially in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said even the richest countries in the world do not have such a health insurance scheme.

Imran Khan said that Naya Pakistan Housing project has also been started under which the people will be able to get loan on easy installments at the interest rate of five percent to build a five-marla house. He said it is the first time in the country's history that the people will be able to own their houses.

On election reforms, the Prime Minister said it will be his government that will hold the fairest and transparent elections and emerge victorious. He said the process of election reforms has been started and we will use the new technology including the electronic voting.

