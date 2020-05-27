UrduPoint.com
PM Says Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt In India Becoming Threat To Neighboring Countries

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:01 PM

The Prime Minister said Pakistan was threatened with false flag operation whilst Citizenship Act poses threat to Bangladesh.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned “Hindutva Supremacist Modi government” for becoming a major threat to neighbors in South Asia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Hindutva Supremacist Modi government in India with its arrogant expansionist policies, akin to Nazi's Lebensraum, was becoming a threat to neighboring countries.

In his tweets on Wednesday, the PM referred to India's border disputes with Nepal and China.

In another tweet, he said all this is happening after illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir which was a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention and laying claim to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Imran Khan said he always maintained that the fascist Modi government was not only a threat to India's minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens' status, but also threat to regional peace and security.

