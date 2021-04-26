PM says historic Kisan Card initiative will transform agriculture sector

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says two major dams, small dams are being constructed to ensure better water supply for crops besides reforms in irrigation system.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government's historic initiative of Kisan Card would transform the agriculture sector in Pakistan, making farmers prosperous.

Addressing a Kisan Card distribution ceremony in Multan on Monday, he said the farmers, thorough this card, will get subsidized fertilizers, seeds and pesticides besides loans and compensation for damaged crops in case of any natural calamity.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the Kisan Card scheme would bring about a revolution in the country by making the life of farmers easy through use of technology, enhancing agricultural production and saving foreign exchange. He said it would also contribute to poverty reduction particularly in rural areas.

Imran Khan said the PTI government was working on various programmes for agricultural development in the country. He said a 300 billion transformation plan was already announced for the purpose.

The Prime Minister said in addition to two major dams, small dams were also being constructed to ensure better water supply for crops.

He said the irrigation system was also being improved.

Imran Khan said agriculture has been made part of the CPEC project for enhancing agricultural production through use of Chinese technology. He said seed research institutions were being revamped, and efforts are underway for local production of pulses, edible oil and soybean.

The Prime Minister said farmers would be trained to increase the agricultural production. He said forty billion rupees had been allocated to increase production of milk in the country. For reducing losses of vegetables, fruits and grains; storages and food processing plants would be established.

Imran Khan said the government plans to take steps to considerably enhance production of various agricultural products, including wheat, rice, corn, pulses, fruits, vegetables and fisheries.

He said he himself would supervise the work on the plan aimed at developing agriculture sector in the country.