PM Says Holistic Approach Is Need To Fight Against Climate Change

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:53 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s article published   in ‘The Times’ has highlighted the risks faced by Pakistan owing to climate change.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said a holistic approach was needed to tackle climate change.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister shared his article published in 'The Times', saying that financial commitments were also required to deal with this issue.

In his article, the Prime Minister has highlighted the risks faced by Pakistan due to climate change. He wrote that Pakistan is used to coping with heavy monsoon rains, but 2020 was unexpectedly intense, and scientists tell us this will become increasingly common as our planet warms.

