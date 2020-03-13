PM says Karachi was ignored in the past but not now

(@fidahassanain)

PM received briefing on completion of various development projects in Karachi and other parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that federal government was committed to play its due role in development and progress of Karachi in view of public welfare, radio Pakistan reported here on Friday.

He gave these observations while chairing a review meeting on completed and ongoing projects of federal government for the development of Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received briefing about progress on 162 billion rupees development package announced by the Federal Government.

The Prime Minister said provision of civic facilities and development in proportion with Karachi's population were ignored in past. He said increase in exports is vital for economic development and it is necessary to improve port and transportation facilities in Karachi to achieve this objective. He said development of Karachi and the country is interlinked. He said Karachi is an engine of growth in country's economy.

Imran Khan called for immediate focus to issues pertaining to clean drinking water, sewerage, and water pollution.

It was decided in the meeting to reorganize the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company and enhance its capacity to timely implementation of development projects.

A detailed briefing was also given about various projects, including construction of flyover on Jinnah Avenue, progress on Operationalization of Green Line, different development projects being completed in other parts of Sindh under Prime Minister's Package, big projects under Public Private Partnership like water filtration plants, revamping of Lyari Expressway, and extension of Karachi Northern Bypass.

The sources said that the PM was also informed 95 percent work on water supply line with a diameter of 66 inches from Banaras to Jam Chakro was completed and rest of the work would be accomplished by next month. Regarding up-gradation of fire-fighting system of Karachi Municipal Corporation, it was told that so far over one billion rupees had been spent on this project under which fifty fire tenders would be included. The premier was also informed that Sakhi Hassan, Five Star, and KDA flyovers, 6.4 kilometer-long road and a portion of Manghopir road were inaugurated last week while infrastructure of Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System would be completed by March next year.