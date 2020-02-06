PM says Kashmir will be free soon

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan has said that Kashmir will b free from the Indian rule, because Modi committed a blunder of stripping away special status of Occupied Valley last year in August.

"I'm predicticting today that Kashmir will free soon from Indian control," said Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the world has started supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir. He has expressed his views while addressing a rally in Muzzafarabad area today.

"Eight milliion people are suffering in Occupied Kashmir after lockdown by the Indina government," said Imran Khan. He further said: "PM Modi revoked special status of the occupied value and he made this decision in pride but he has committed a blunder,".

He has also said that he is taking part in the rally for Occupied Kashmir as an ambassador of the Kashmir and not as the chief executive of the state.

"The entire nation is standing with Kashmiri people," said PM, predicting that good time was coming soon for Occupied Kashmir as a sea of people would appear very soon.

PM Khan said that Modi had earlier threatened that he could capture entire Pakistan and now he (Imran Khan) was saying that Kashmir would be free soon.

PM Khan said that Pakistan Army won the fight against terrorism and every Pakistani child would fight till the last drop of blood if any misadventure was made by the Indian forces.

"There will serious concequences if anythtinig happens," said the PM while addressing PM Modi and Indian Army Chief.

He also rejected the Indian stance that Kashmir was their internal matter and criticized Modi for his extreme ideology of RSS in Occupied Kashmir.

"I talked to world leaders and raised up the issue of Occupied Kashmir," said the PM. He said that they released "the Indian pilot" as a gesture of peace despite that Indian forces carried out attack inside Balakot and martyred their trees.

He further said that he was telling Iran that Kashmir would be free soon.