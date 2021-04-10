PM says Khyber Teaching Hospital totally revamped, modernized

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday Khyber Teaching Hospital has been totally revamped and modernized after a lot of effort.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was easy to build a new state of the art hospital, but very difficult to fix our existing government hospitals.

He also appreciated and congratulated the KTH board and management for their efforts.