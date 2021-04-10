UrduPoint.com
PM Says Khyber Teaching Hospital Totally Revamped, Modernized

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 04:53 PM

PM says Khyber Teaching Hospital totally revamped, modernized

The Prime Minister says it is easy to build a new state of the art hospital, but very difficult to fix our existing government hospitals

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday Khyber Teaching Hospital has been totally revamped and modernized after a lot of effort.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was easy to build a new state of the art hospital, but very difficult to fix our existing government hospitals.

He also appreciated and congratulated the KTH board and management for their efforts.

More Stories From Pakistan

