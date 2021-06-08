UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Says Killing Of Muslim Family In Canada Is Condemnable Act Of Terrorism

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:26 PM

PM says killing of Muslim family in Canada is condemnable act of terrorism

The Prime Minister says this act has revealed growing Islamophobia in the west and urged the international community to address the growing Islamophobia.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the killing of four members of a Muslim family in Canada, urging the international community to address the growing Islamophobia.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he saddened to learn the killing of Pakistani-origin Canadian citizens in London Ontario.

He wrote: “Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophonia needs to be countered holistically by the international community,”.

On Monday, Police in London, Ontario, quoting the witnesses, said that 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, jumped the curb in his vehicle on Sunday, struck five members of the family, ranging in age from 9 to 74, and then drove off at high speed.

Police arrested Veltman, a resident of London, and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The police produced them before the court on Thursday after being remanded to custody on Monday.

“It was pre-planned, premeditated act and motivated by hate and evidence is there,” said Paul Waight, the Detective Superintendent of London police department.

Waight said: “We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith," Waight said.

He stated that police in London - 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Toronto - were consulting with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and prosecutors about potentially filing terrorism charges.

The suspect does not have a criminal record, and is not known to be a member of a hate group, police said. He was arrested in a mall parking lot without incident while wearing a body-armor-type vest, police said. There is no evidence he had any accomplices. It was not immediately known if the suspect had hired a lawyer.

London Free Press said in a statement that among the dead were Syed Afzaal, 46, his wife, Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter, Yumnah Afzaal. Syed Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother, whose name is not yet released, also died. Their 9-year-old son, Faez Afzaal, is in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The family migrated to Canada from Pakistan about 14 years ago.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Murder Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Canada Twitter Vehicle Died Wife London Toronto Ontario Criminals Sunday Muslim Family From Court

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Receives Algeria's Permanent Represen ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Pakist ..

4 minutes ago

PSL Starts Again! OPPO Looking To Spice Things Up

7 minutes ago

The wait is over Infinix NOTE 10 pro now available ..

9 minutes ago

Ghotki train crash: Death toll surges to 62 as aut ..

38 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 173.57 million

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.